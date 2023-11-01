Iranian currency rates for November 1

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 1 November 2023 09:48 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 1, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies increased and 29 decreased in price compared to October 31.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,394 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 1

Rial on October 31

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,960

51,054

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,163

46,572

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,759

3,771

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,760

3,769

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,948

5,976

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,712

135,863

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,912

14,984

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,729

28,186

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,368

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,098

109,098

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,255

30,371

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,428

24,508

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,241

2,236

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,485

1,486

1 Russian ruble

RUB

454

450

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,210

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,591

26,768

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,654

30,798

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,102

38,111

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,281

1,284

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,506

31,511

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,587

8,606

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,763

5,769

100 Thai baths

THB

116,413

117,012

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,816

8,820

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,998

31,148

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,394

44,597

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,941

8,918

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,528

15,545

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,637

2,647

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,748

12,750

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,882

73,909

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,836

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,476 rials and the price of $1 is 412,942 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,797 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,402 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 513,000–516,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000–548,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

