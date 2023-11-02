Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for November 2

Finance Materials 2 November 2023 09:30 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 2

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 2, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 19 decreased in price compared to November 1.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,256 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 2

Rial on November 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,928

50,960

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,138

46,163

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,743

3,759

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,742

3,760

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,930

5,948

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,780

135,712

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,936

14,912

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,817

27,729

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,369

5,368

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,098

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,257

30,255

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,489

24,428

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,253

2,241

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,483

1,485

1 Russian ruble

RUB

454

454

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,727

26,591

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,646

30,654

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,107

38,102

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,282

1,281

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,510

31,506

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,596

8,587

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,749

5,763

100 Thai baths

THB

115,901

116,413

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,804

8,816

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,029

30,998

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,256

44,394

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,944

8,941

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,470

15,528

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,635

2,637

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,766

12,748

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,675

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,946

73,882

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,837

3,836

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 435,182 rials and the price of $1 is 412,996 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 395,620 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,451 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 514,000–517,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 542,000–545,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more