EBRD unveils loan portfolio details for projects in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 26. The existing loan portfolio for projects supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Turkmenistan is valued at approximately 28 million euros, as of October 31, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the loan portfolio is intended for the completion of 22 projects.

Investments in industry, commerce, and agro initiatives have remained constant, accounting for 95 percent of the overall portfolio (approximately 26 million euros).

At the same time, the bank's investments in Turkmen financial institutions remained steady at five percent or more than 1 million euros.

According to the EBRD's study, the whole investment portfolio presently supports Turkmenistan's private sector.

In total, the bank has invested more than 335 million euros in Turkmenistan over 87 distinct projects.