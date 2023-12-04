Iranian currency rates for December 4

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 4 December 2023 09:49 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 4, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 13 currencies grew in price and 11 declined in price compared to December 3.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,688 rials

Currency

Rial on December 4

Rial on December 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,346

53,373

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,310

48,303

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,045

4,048

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,932

3,933

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,132

6,131

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,021

135,936

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,743

14,742

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,634

28,611

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,375

5,375

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,132

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,187

31,127

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,078

26,078

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,234

2,251

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,453

1,454

1 Russian ruble

RUB

462

461

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,972

27,987

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,492

31,492

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,153

38,142

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,281

1,281

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,512

31,511

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,755

8,755

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,885

5,887

100 Thai baths

THB

118,227

120,349

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,989

8,989

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,463

32,462

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,688

45,703

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,110

9,110

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,541

15,541

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,713

2,713

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

602

602

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,768

12,748

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,723

75,726

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,841

3,841

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,968

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 458,706 rials and the price of $1 is 421,675 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 417,006 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,341 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

