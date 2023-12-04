Iranian currency rates for December 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 4, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 13 currencies grew in price and 11 declined in price compared to December 3.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,688 rials

Currency Rial on December 4 Rial on December 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,346 53,373 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,310 48,303 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,045 4,048 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,932 3,933 1 Danish krone DKK 6,132 6,131 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,021 135,936 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,743 14,742 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,634 28,611 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,375 5,375 1 Omani rial OMR 109,132 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,187 31,127 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,078 26,078 1 South African rand ZAR 2,234 2,251 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,453 1,454 1 Russian ruble RUB 462 461 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,972 27,987 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,492 31,492 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,153 38,142 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,281 1,281 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,512 31,511 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,755 8,755 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,885 5,887 100 Thai baths THB 118,227 120,349 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,989 8,989 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,463 32,462 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,688 45,703 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,110 9,110 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,541 15,541 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,713 2,713 1 Afghan afghani AFN 602 602 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,768 12,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,723 75,726 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,841 3,841 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,968

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 458,706 rials and the price of $1 is 421,675 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 417,006 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,341 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

