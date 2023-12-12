Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for December 12

Finance Materials 12 December 2023 09:58 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 12

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 12, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies grew in price and 27 declined, compared to December 11.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,136 rials

Currency

Rial on December 12

Rial on December 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,704

52,702

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,754

47,731

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,999

4,012

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,829

3,851

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,054

6,065

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,116

135,789

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,779

14,796

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,683

28,969

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,381

5,379

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,085

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,952

30,915

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,697

25,711

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,198

2,217

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,449

1,455

1 Russian ruble

RUB

461

458

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,560

27,668

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,223

31,294

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,165

38,229

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,283

1,286

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,465

31,450

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,679

8,691

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,863

5,871

100 Thai baths

THB

117,405

118,369

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,979

9,006

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,831

31,886

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,136

45,223

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,160

9,166

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,731

15,734

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,683

2,710

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

607

607

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,617

75,735

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,842

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 458,963 rials and the price of $1 is 427,071 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 417,239 rials, and the price of $1 is 388,246 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 540,000–543,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more