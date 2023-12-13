Iranian currency rates for December 13

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 13 December 2023 09:36 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 13, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 26 currencies grew in price and 11 declined, compared to December 12.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,307 rials

Currency

Rial on December 13

Rial on December 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,693

52,704

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,949

47,754

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,017

3,999

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,824

3,829

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,076

6,054

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,209

136,116

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,790

14,779

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,868

28,683

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,378

5,381

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,103

109,085

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,853

30,952

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,734

25,697

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,208

2,198

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,446

1,449

1 Russian ruble

RUB

465

461

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,543

27,560

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,283

31,223

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,191

38,165

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,285

1,283

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,460

31,465

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,696

8,679

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,865

5,863

100 Thai baths

THB

117,465

117,405

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,968

8,979

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,958

31,831

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,307

45,136

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,190

9,160

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,732

15,731

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,696

2,683

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

605

607

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,675

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,617

75,617

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,855

3,842

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 460,134 rials and the price of $1 is 426,550 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 418,304 rials, and the price of $1 is 387,773 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 540,000–543,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

