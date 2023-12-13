Iranian currency rates for December 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 13, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 26 currencies grew in price and 11 declined, compared to December 12.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,307 rials

Currency Rial on December 13 Rial on December 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,693 52,704 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,949 47,754 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,017 3,999 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,824 3,829 1 Danish krone DKK 6,076 6,054 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,209 136,116 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,790 14,779 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,868 28,683 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,378 5,381 1 Omani rial OMR 109,103 109,085 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,853 30,952 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,734 25,697 1 South African rand ZAR 2,208 2,198 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,446 1,449 1 Russian ruble RUB 465 461 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,543 27,560 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,283 31,223 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,191 38,165 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,285 1,283 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,460 31,465 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,696 8,679 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,865 5,863 100 Thai baths THB 117,465 117,405 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,968 8,979 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,958 31,831 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,307 45,136 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,190 9,160 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,732 15,731 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,696 2,683 1 Afghan afghani AFN 605 607 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,675 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,617 75,617 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,855 3,842 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 460,134 rials and the price of $1 is 426,550 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 418,304 rials, and the price of $1 is 387,773 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 540,000–543,000 rials.

