Iranian currency rates for December 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 16, Trend reports.

In comparison to December 14, the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate showed that 29 currencies increased in price and 9 decreased.

According to the CBI, one US dollar is worth 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro is worth 45,806 rials.

Currency Rial on December 16 Rial on December 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,377 52,596 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,341 47,931 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,096 4,021 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,021 3,845 1 Danish krone DKK 6,145 6,080 1 Indian rupee INR 506 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,568 136,253 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,816 14,797 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,618 28,926 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,383 5,376 1 Omani rial OMR 109,101 109,105 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,406 30,951 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,125 25,717 1 South African rand ZAR 2,301 2,204 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,449 1,446 1 Russian ruble RUB 469 466 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,205 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,202 27,638 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,550 31,304 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,167 38,184 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,284 1,287 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,604 31,479 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,751 8,691 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,902 5,860 100 Thai baths THB 120,510 117,496 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,992 8,925 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,320 31,889 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,806 45,323 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,143 9,157 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,673 15,673 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,705 2,691 1 Afghan afghani AFN 601 604 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,280 75,037 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,842 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 467,476 rials and the price of one dollar is 428,635 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 424,978 rials, and the price of $1 is 389,668 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

