Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for December 16

Finance Materials 16 December 2023 10:12 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 16

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 16, Trend reports.

In comparison to December 14, the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate showed that 29 currencies increased in price and 9 decreased.

According to the CBI, one US dollar is worth 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro is worth 45,806 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 16

Rial on December 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,377

52,596

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,341

47,931

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,096

4,021

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,021

3,845

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,145

6,080

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,568

136,253

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,816

14,797

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,618

28,926

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,383

5,376

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,101

109,105

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,406

30,951

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,125

25,717

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,301

2,204

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,449

1,446

1 Russian ruble

RUB

469

466

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,205

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,202

27,638

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,550

31,304

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,167

38,184

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,284

1,287

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,604

31,479

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,751

8,691

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,902

5,860

100 Thai baths

THB

120,510

117,496

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,992

8,925

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,320

31,889

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,806

45,323

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,143

9,157

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,673

15,673

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,705

2,691

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

601

604

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,748

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,280

75,037

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,842

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 467,476 rials and the price of one dollar is 428,635 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 424,978 rials, and the price of $1 is 389,668 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more