Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for December 18

Finance Materials 18 December 2023 09:38 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 18

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 18, Trend reports.

In comparison to December 16, the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate showed that 13 currencies increased in price and 22 decreased.

According to the CBI, one US dollar is worth 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro is worth 45,847 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 18

Rial on December 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,261

53,377

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,311

48,341

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,087

4,096

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,001

4,021

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,140

6,145

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,199

136,568

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,829

14,816

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,548

29,618

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,383

5,383

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,101

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,388

31,406

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,074

26,125

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,286

2,301

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,449

1,449

1 Russian ruble

RUB

465

469

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,205

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,128

28,202

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,529

31,550

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,238

38,167

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,284

1,284

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,611

31,604

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,744

8,751

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,905

5,902

100 Thai baths

THB

120,449

120,510

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,996

8,992

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,296

32,320

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,847

45,806

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,164

9,143

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,663

15,673

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,711

2,705

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

602

601

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,745

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,347

75,280

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,842

3,842

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,998

11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 467,624 rials and the price of one dollar is 428,382 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 425,113 rials, and the price of $1 is 389,438 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more