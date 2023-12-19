Iranian currency rates for December 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 19, Trend reports.

In comparison to December 18, the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate showed that 16 currencies increased in price and 22 decreased.

According to the CBI, one US dollar is worth 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro is worth 45,858 rials.

Currency Rial on December 19 Rial on December 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,055 53,261 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,368 48,311 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,109 4,087 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,038 4,001 1 Danish krone DKK 6,152 6,140 1 Indian rupee INR 506 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,552 136,199 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,976 14,829 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,361 29,548 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,387 5,383 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,358 31,388 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,062 26,074 1 South African rand ZAR 2,255 2,286 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,446 1,449 1 Russian ruble RUB 467 465 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,123 28,128 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,507 31,529 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,282 38,238 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,285 1,284 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,557 31,611 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,736 8,744 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,987 5,905 100 Thai baths THB 119,997 120,449 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,948 8,996 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,211 32,296 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,858 45,847 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,156 9,164 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,671 15,663 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,710 2,711 1 Afghan afghani AFN 602 602 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,745 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,684 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,221 75,347 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,842 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 469,101 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,634 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 426,455 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,576 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 499,000–502,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000–548,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur