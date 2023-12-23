Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 23 December 2023 09:51 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 23

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 23, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 24 currencies increased in price and 9 decreased in price compared to December 21.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,231 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 23

Rial on December 21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,418

53,167

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,046

48,750

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,194

4,139

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,110

4,075

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,201

6,172

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,682

136,489

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,055

14,794

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,451

29,212

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,376

5,381

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,674

31,523

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,439

26,381

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,274

2,301

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,438

1,442

1 Russian ruble

RUB

456

464

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,573

28,406

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,717

31,579

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,274

38,274

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,291

1,284

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,550

31,546

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,761

8,763

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,890

5,889

100 Thai baths

THB

121,176

120,183

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,068

9,017

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,335

32,304

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,231

46,017

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,143

9,207

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,626

15,643

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,711

2,710

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

601

601

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,683

24,675

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,747

75,422

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,843

3,843

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 472,783 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,515 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 429,922 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,576 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 496,000–499,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

