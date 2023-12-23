Iranian currency rates for December 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 23, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 24 currencies increased in price and 9 decreased in price compared to December 21.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,231 rials.

Currency Rial on December 23 Rial on December 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,418 53,167 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,046 48,750 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,194 4,139 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,110 4,075 1 Danish krone DKK 6,201 6,172 1 Indian rupee INR 506 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,682 136,489 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,055 14,794 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,451 29,212 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,376 5,381 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,674 31,523 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,439 26,381 1 South African rand ZAR 2,274 2,301 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,438 1,442 1 Russian ruble RUB 456 464 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,573 28,406 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,717 31,579 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,274 38,274 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,291 1,284 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,550 31,546 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,761 8,763 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,890 5,889 100 Thai baths THB 121,176 120,183 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,068 9,017 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,335 32,304 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,231 46,017 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,143 9,207 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,626 15,643 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,711 2,710 1 Afghan afghani AFN 601 601 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,683 24,675 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,747 75,422 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,843 3,843 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 472,783 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,515 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 429,922 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,576 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 496,000–499,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

