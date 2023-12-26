Iranian currency rates for December 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 26, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 16 currencies increased in price and 21 decreased in price compared to December 25.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,335 rials.

Currency Rial on December 26 Rial on December 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,322 53,307 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,041 49,065 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,174 4,200 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,118 4,117 1 Danish krone DKK 6,208 6,204 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,734 136,261 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,845 14,862 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,481 29,483 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,378 5,377 1 Omani rial OMR 109,209 109,301 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,688 31,644 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,455 26,431 1 South African rand ZAR 2,274 2,275 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,439 1,439 1 Russian ruble RUB 456 455 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,202 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,580 28,547 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,714 31,727 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,236 38,317 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,288 1,289 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,558 31,559 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,721 8,756 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,897 5,891 100 Thai baths THB 121,297 121,477 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,068 9,072 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,384 32,371 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,335 46,199 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,182 9,187 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,626 15,627 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,716 2,713 1 Afghan afghani AFN 600 601 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,741 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,676 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,901 75,812 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,835 3,843 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 473,676 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,360 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 430,732 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,434 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 497,000–500,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials.

