Iranian currency rates for January 2

Finance Materials 2 January 2024 11:02 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 2

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 2, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 14 currencies increased in price and 23 decreased in price compared to January 1.

The CBI states that one dollar equals 46,399 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,364 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 2

Rial on January 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,387

53,477

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,920

49,921

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,160

4,167

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,129

4,094

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,211

6,221

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,677

136,233

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,939

14,899

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,781

29,789

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,373

5,379

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,144

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,837

31,713

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,528

26,566

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,294

2,296

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,423

1,423

1 Russian ruble

RUB

473

470

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,202

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,614

28,581

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,790

31,829

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,272

38,313

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,297

1,297

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,505

31,540

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,807

8,813

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,928

5,918

100 Thai baths

THB

122,159

122,713

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,141

9,152

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,446

32,434

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,399

46,364

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,226

9,265

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,615

15,617

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,729

2,725

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

594

595

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,728

12,708

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,814

75,813

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,828

3,838

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 474,285 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,317 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,708 rials, and the price of $1 is 391,682 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 502,000–505,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 555,000–558,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

