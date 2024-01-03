Iranian currency rates for January 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 3, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 9 currencies increased in price and 28 decreased in price compared to January 2.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,020 rials.

Currency Rial on January 3 Rial on January 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,051 53,387 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,504 49,920 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,119 4,160 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,069 4,129 1 Danish krone DKK 6,173 6,211 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,562 136,677 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,894 14,939 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,599 29,781 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,375 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,555 31,837 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,297 26,528 1 South African rand ZAR 2,265 2,294 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,413 1,423 1 Russian ruble RUB 465 473 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,202 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,438 28,614 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,668 31,790 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,267 38,272 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,305 1,297 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,511 31,505 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,804 8,807 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,904 5,928 100 Thai baths THB 122,607 122,159 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,123 9,141 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,024 32,446 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,020 46,399 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,228 9,226 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,615 15,615 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,713 2,729 1 Afghan afghani AFN 596 594 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,726 12,728 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,529 75,814 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,837 3,828 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 470,400 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,306 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 430,289 rials, and the price of $1 is 392,699 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 502,000–505,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 550,000–553,000 rials.

