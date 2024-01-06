Iranian currency rates for January 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 6, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 21 currencies increased in price and 14 decreased in price compared to January 4.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,010 rials.

Currency Rial on January 6 Rial on January 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,491 53,088 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,476 49,275 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,104 4,076 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,085 4,052 1 Danish krone DKK 6,170 6,143 1 Indian rupee INR 506 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,614 136,506 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,906 14,908 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,060 29,258 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,379 5,380 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,100 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,500 31,439 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,258 26,180 1 South African rand ZAR 2,249 2,240 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,408 1,411 1 Russian ruble RUB 462 459 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,211 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,222 28,222 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,604 31,583 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,283 38,307 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,303 1,302 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,565 31,497 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,751 8,779 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,896 5,895 100 Thai baths THB 121,112 121,648 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,037 9,070 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,004 32,015 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,010 45,814 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,262 9,189 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,643 15,643 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,711 2,700 1 Afghan afghani AFN 597 601 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,741 12,728 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,694 24,694 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,608 75,459 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,832 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 470,287 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,296 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,170 rials, and the price of $1 is 393,589 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000–511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 557,000–560,000 rials.

