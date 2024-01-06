Iranian currency rates for January 6

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 6 January 2024 10:24 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 6, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 21 currencies increased in price and 14 decreased in price compared to January 4.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,010 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 6

Rial on January 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,491

53,088

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,476

49,275

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,104

4,076

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,085

4,052

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,170

6,143

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,614

136,506

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,906

14,908

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,060

29,258

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,379

5,380

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,100

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,500

31,439

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,258

26,180

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,249

2,240

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,408

1,411

1 Russian ruble

RUB

462

459

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,211

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,222

28,222

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,604

31,583

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,283

38,307

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,303

1,302

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,565

31,497

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,751

8,779

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,896

5,895

100 Thai baths

THB

121,112

121,648

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,037

9,070

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,004

32,015

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

46,010

45,814

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,262

9,189

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,643

15,643

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,711

2,700

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

597

601

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,741

12,728

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,694

24,694

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,608

75,459

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,832

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,986

11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 470,287 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,296 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,170 rials, and the price of $1 is 393,589 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 508,000–511,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 557,000–560,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

