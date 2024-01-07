Iranian currency rates for January 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 7, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 13 currencies increased in price and 22 decreased in price compared to January 6.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,992 rials.

Currency Rial on January 7 Rial on January 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,442 53,491 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,427 49,476 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,097 4,104 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,077 4,085 1 Danish krone DKK 6,161 6,170 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,128 136,614 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,914 14,906 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,050 29,060 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,377 5,379 1 Omani rial OMR 109,077 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,434 31,500 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,212 26,258 1 South African rand ZAR 2,248 2,249 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,410 1,408 1 Russian ruble RUB 463 462 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,178 28,222 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,576 31,604 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,286 38,283 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,306 1,303 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,549 31,565 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,754 8,751 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,913 5,896 100 Thai baths THB 121,252 121,112 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,028 9,037 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,957 32,004 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,992 46,010 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,280 9,262 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,634 15,643 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,707 2,711 1 Afghan afghani AFN 597 597 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,709 12,741 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,694 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,544 75,608 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,832 3,832 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,999 11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 470,088 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,287 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,888 rials, and the price of $1 is 394,402 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 506,000–509,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 555,000–558,000 rials.

