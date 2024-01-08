Iranian currency rates for January 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 8, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 12 currencies increased in price and 17 decreased in price compared to January 7.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,936 rials.

Currency Rial on January 8 Rial on January 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,422 53,442 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,415 49,427 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,096 4,097 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,078 4,077 1 Danish krone DKK 6,162 6,161 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,196 136,128 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,915 14,914 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,040 29,050 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,377 5,377 1 Omani rial OMR 109,076 109,077 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,430 31,434 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,212 26,212 1 South African rand ZAR 2,247 2,248 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,409 1,410 1 Russian ruble RUB 463 463 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,183 28,178 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,588 31,576 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,304 38,286 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,307 1,306 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,569 31,549 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,751 8,754 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,889 5,913 100 Thai baths THB 121,109 121,252 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,036 9,028 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,951 31,957 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,936 45,992 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,282 9,280 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,634 15,634 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,707 2,707 1 Afghan afghani AFN 597 597 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,708 12,709 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,521 75,544 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,832 3,832 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,999

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 469,513 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,279 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,385 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,332 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 506,000–509,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 555,000–558,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur