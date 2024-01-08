Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for January 8

Finance Materials 8 January 2024 09:43 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 8

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 8, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 12 currencies increased in price and 17 decreased in price compared to January 7.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,936 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 8

Rial on January 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,422

53,442

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,415

49,427

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,096

4,097

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,078

4,077

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,162

6,161

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,196

136,128

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,915

14,914

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,040

29,050

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,377

5,377

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,076

109,077

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,430

31,434

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,212

26,212

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,247

2,248

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,409

1,410

1 Russian ruble

RUB

463

463

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,183

28,178

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,588

31,576

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,304

38,286

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,307

1,306

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,569

31,549

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,751

8,754

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,889

5,913

100 Thai baths

THB

121,109

121,252

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,036

9,028

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,951

31,957

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,936

45,992

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,282

9,280

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,634

15,634

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,707

2,707

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

597

597

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,708

12,709

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,521

75,544

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,832

3,832

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,999

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 469,513 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,279 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,385 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,332 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 506,000–509,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 555,000–558,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more