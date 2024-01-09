Iranian currency rates for January 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 9, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies increased in price and 11 decreased in price compared to January 8.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,096 rials.

Currency Rial on January 9 Rial on January 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,604 53,422 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,600 49,415 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,110 4,096 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,055 4,078 1 Danish krone DKK 6,182 6,162 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,687 136,196 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,921 14,915 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,185 29,040 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,380 5,377 1 Omani rial OMR 109,124 109,076 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,426 31,430 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,245 26,212 1 South African rand ZAR 2,262 2,247 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,405 1,409 1 Russian ruble RUB 462 463 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,215 28,183 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,629 31,588 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,294 38,304 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,303 1,307 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,599 31,569 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,751 8,751 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,899 5,889 100 Thai baths THB 120,346 121,109 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,029 9,036 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,963 31,951 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,096 45,936 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,257 9,282 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,643 15,634 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,711 2,707 1 Afghan afghani AFN 597 597 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,728 12,708 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,692 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,396 75,521 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,836 3,832 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 471,134 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,269 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 433,832 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,281 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 506,000–509,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 556,000–559,000 rials.

