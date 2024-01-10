Iranian currency rates for January 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 10, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies increased in price and 24 decreased in price compared to January 9.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,925 rials.

Currency Rial on January 10 Rial on January 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,413 53,604 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,323 49,600 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,098 4,110 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,059 4,055 1 Danish krone DKK 6,159 6,182 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,589 136,687 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,930 14,921 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,093 29,185 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,374 5,380 1 Omani rial OMR 109,146 109,124 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,374 31,426 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,211 26,245 1 South African rand ZAR 2,252 2,262 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,404 1,405 1 Russian ruble RUB 467 462 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,101 28,215 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,584 31,629 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,292 38,294 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,303 1,303 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,575 31,599 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,760 8,751 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,893 5,899 100 Thai baths THB 120,306 120,346 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,046 9,029 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,822 31,963 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,925 46,096 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,268 9,257 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,643 15,643 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,704 2,711 1 Afghan afghani AFN 596 597 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,739 12,728 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,695 24,692 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,900 75,396 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,836 3,836 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 469,381 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,264 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,213 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,273 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 511,000–514,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 559,000–562,000 rials.

