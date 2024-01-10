Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for January 10

Finance Materials 10 January 2024 09:52 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 10

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 10, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies increased in price and 24 decreased in price compared to January 9.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,925 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 10

Rial on January 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,413

53,604

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,323

49,600

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,098

4,110

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,059

4,055

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,159

6,182

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,589

136,687

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,930

14,921

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,093

29,185

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,374

5,380

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,146

109,124

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,374

31,426

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,211

26,245

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,252

2,262

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,404

1,405

1 Russian ruble

RUB

467

462

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,101

28,215

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,584

31,629

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,292

38,294

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,303

1,303

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,575

31,599

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,760

8,751

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,893

5,899

100 Thai baths

THB

120,306

120,346

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,046

9,029

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,822

31,963

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,925

46,096

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,268

9,257

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,643

15,643

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,704

2,711

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

596

597

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,739

12,728

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,695

24,692

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,900

75,396

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,836

3,836

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,986

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 469,381 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,264 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,213 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,273 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 511,000–514,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 559,000–562,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more