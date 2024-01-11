Iranian currency rates for January 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 11, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 14 currencies increased in price and 20 decreased in price compared to January 10.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,028 rials.

Currency Rial on January 11 Rial on January 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,457 53,413 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,321 49,323 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,103 4,098 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,057 4,059 1 Danish krone DKK 6,173 6,159 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,554 136,589 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,932 14,930 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,827 29,093 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,374 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,146 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,388 31,374 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,134 26,211 1 South African rand ZAR 2,249 2,252 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,402 1,404 1 Russian ruble RUB 467 467 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,101 28,101 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,531 31,584 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,282 38,292 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,302 1,303 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,607 31,575 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,749 8,760 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,869 5,893 100 Thai baths THB 119,695 120,306 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,047 9,046 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,826 31,822 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,028 45,925 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,263 9,268 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,643 15,643 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,699 2,704 1 Afghan afghani AFN 595 596 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,728 12,739 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,710 24,695 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,736 74,900 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,837 3,836 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 470,431 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,246 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 433,180 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,273 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 516,000–519,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 566,000–569,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur