...
Iranian currency rates for January 11

Finance Materials 11 January 2024 09:56 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 11

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 11, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 14 currencies increased in price and 20 decreased in price compared to January 10.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,028 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 11

Rial on January 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,457

53,413

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,321

49,323

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,103

4,098

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,057

4,059

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,173

6,159

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,554

136,589

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,932

14,930

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,827

29,093

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,372

5,374

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,146

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,388

31,374

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,134

26,211

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,249

2,252

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,402

1,404

1 Russian ruble

RUB

467

467

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,101

28,101

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,531

31,584

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,282

38,292

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,302

1,303

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,607

31,575

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,749

8,760

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,869

5,893

100 Thai baths

THB

119,695

120,306

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,047

9,046

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,826

31,822

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,028

45,925

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,263

9,268

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,643

15,643

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,699

2,704

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

595

596

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,728

12,739

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,710

24,695

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,736

74,900

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,837

3,836

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 470,431 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,246 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 433,180 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,273 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 516,000–519,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 566,000–569,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

