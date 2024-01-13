Iranian currency rates for January 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 13, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies increased in price and 11 decreased in price compared to January 11.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,032 rials.

Currency Rial on January 11 Rial on January 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,532 53,457 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,285 49,321 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,088 4,103 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,083 4,057 1 Danish krone DKK 6,173 6,173 1 Indian rupee INR 508 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,695 136,554 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,963 14,932 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,999 28,827 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,372 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,345 31,388 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,243 26,134 1 South African rand ZAR 2,255 2,249 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,396 1,402 1 Russian ruble RUB 469 467 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,107 28,101 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,550 31,531 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,251 38,282 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,303 1,302 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,680 31,607 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,769 8,749 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,886 5,869 100 Thai baths THB 120,208 119,695 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,041 9,047 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,023 31,826 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,032 46,028 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,292 9,263 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,774 15,643 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,705 2,699 1 Afghan afghani AFN 591 595 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,728 12,728 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,684 24,710 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,172 74,736 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,840 3,837 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 470,470 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,262 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 433,217 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,272 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 516,000–519,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 566,000–569,000 rials.

