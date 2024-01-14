Iranian currency rates for January 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 14, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 15 currencies increased in price and 20 decreased in price compared to January 13.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,016 rials.

Currency Rial on January 11 Rial on January 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,548 53,532 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,266 49,285 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,090 4,088 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,078 4,083 1 Danish krone DKK 6,167 6,173 1 Indian rupee INR 507 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,284 136,695 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,978 14,963 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,990 28,999 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,371 5,372 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,326 31,345 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,224 26,243 1 South African rand ZAR 2,259 2,255 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,397 1,396 1 Russian ruble RUB 478 469 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,073 28,107 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,534 31,550 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,312 38,251 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,304 1,303 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,662 31,680 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,763 8,769 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,879 5,886 100 Thai baths THB 120,296 120,208 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,039 9,041 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,969 32,023 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,016 46,032 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,306 9,292 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,707 15,774 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,703 2,705 1 Afghan afghani AFN 591 591 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,825 12,728 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,684 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,130 74,172 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,840 3,840 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,003 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 470,307 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,262 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 433,067 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,272 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 520,000–523,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 570,000–573,000 rials.

