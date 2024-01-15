Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for January 15

Finance Materials 15 January 2024 11:13 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 15

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 15, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 8 currencies increased in price and 22 decreased in price compared to January 14.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,956 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 15

Rial on January 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,554

53,548

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,246

49,266

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,084

4,090

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,065

4,078

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,167

6,167

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,275

136,284

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,969

14,978

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,990

28,990

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,371

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,331

31,326

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,225

26,224

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,257

2,259

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,397

1,397

1 Russian ruble

RUB

477

478

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,076

28,073

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,539

31,534

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,314

38,312

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,307

1,304

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,661

31,662

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,757

8,763

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,869

5,879

100 Thai baths

THB

120,215

120,296

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,039

9,039

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,967

31,969

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,956

46,016

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,307

9,306

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,707

15,707

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,700

2,703

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

591

591

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,825

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,122

74,130

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,840

3,840

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 469,697 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,262 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,506 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,272 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 517,000–520,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 567,000–570,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more