...
Iranian currency rates for January 17

Finance Materials 17 January 2024 12:21 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for January 17

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 17, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 2 currencies increased in price and 37 decreased in price compared to January 16.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,692 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 17

Rial on January 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,147

53,460

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,803

49,120

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,030

4,071

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,017

4,054

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,127

6,165

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,456

136,649

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,996

15,002

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,570

28,813

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,367

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,087

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,172

31,258

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,815

26,039

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,219

2,248

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,395

1,396

1 Russian ruble

RUB

471

474

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,211

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,704

27,975

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,299

31,495

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,269

38,288

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,306

1,305

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,578

31,681

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,742

8,763

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,883

5,899

100 Thai baths

THB

118,705

120,019

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,952

8,996

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,374

31,774

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,692

45,978

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,281

9,305

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,790

15,820

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,687

2,702

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

591

592

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,750

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,681

24,715

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,092

75,310

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,838

3,851

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 466,977 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,240 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 429,997 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,248 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 527,000–530,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 573,000–576,000 rials.

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

