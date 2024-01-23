Iranian currency rates for January 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 23, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 14 currencies increased in price and 22 decreased in price compared to January 22.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,754 rials.

Currency Rial on January 23 Rial on January 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,450 53,353 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,349 48,371 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,023 4,015 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,003 4,009 1 Danish krone DKK 6,135 6,137 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,502 136,012 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,000 15,011 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,386 28,348 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,373 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,097 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,216 31,260 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,625 25,667 1 South African rand ZAR 2,189 2,211 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,389 1,391 1 Russian ruble RUB 474 477 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,210 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,656 27,696 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,315 31,331 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,278 38,312 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,313 1,310 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,573 31,564 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,733 8,726 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,854 5,902 100 Thai baths THB 117,965 118,129 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,904 8,905 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,340 31,454 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,754 45,712 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,384 9,341 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,808 15,804 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,688 2,689 1 Afghan afghani AFN 583 582 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,857 12,839 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,705 24,705 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,013 75,031 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,850 3,850 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,983

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 467,593 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,228 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 430,562 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,236 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 537,000–540,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 585,000–588,000 rials.

