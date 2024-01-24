Iranian currency rates for January 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 24, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 12 currencies increased in price and 25 decreased in price compared to January 23.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,470 rials.

Currency Rial on January 24 Rial on January 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,165 53,450 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,170 48,349 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,999 4,023 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,986 4,003 1 Danish krone DKK 6,100 6,135 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,413 136,502 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,016 15,000 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,282 28,386 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,086 109,097 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,144 31,216 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,496 25,625 1 South African rand ZAR 2,204 2,189 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,388 1,389 1 Russian ruble RUB 470 474 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,210 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,576 27,656 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,300 31,315 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,288 38,278 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,315 1,313 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,556 31,573 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,732 8,733 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,883 5,854 100 Thai baths THB 117,517 117,965 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,887 8,904 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,350 31,340 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,470 45,754 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,430 9,384 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,764 15,808 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,674 2,683 1 Afghan afghani AFN 578 583 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,760 12,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,687 24,680 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,675 74,567 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,851 3,853 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,019 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,793 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,228 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,984 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,236 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 545,000–548,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 591,000–594,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur