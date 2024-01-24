Iranian currency rates for January 24

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 24 January 2024 10:01 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 24, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 12 currencies increased in price and 25 decreased in price compared to January 23.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,470 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 24

Rial on January 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,165

53,450

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,170

48,349

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,999

4,023

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,986

4,003

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,100

6,135

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,413

136,502

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,016

15,000

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,282

28,386

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,373

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,086

109,097

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,144

31,216

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,496

25,625

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,204

2,189

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,388

1,389

1 Russian ruble

RUB

470

474

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,210

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,576

27,656

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,300

31,315

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,288

38,278

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,315

1,313

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,556

31,573

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,732

8,733

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,883

5,854

100 Thai baths

THB

117,517

117,965

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,887

8,904

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,350

31,340

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,470

45,754

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,430

9,384

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,764

15,808

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,674

2,683

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

578

583

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,760

12,748

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,687

24,680

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,675

74,567

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,851

3,853

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,019

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 464,793 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,228 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,984 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,236 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 545,000–548,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 591,000–594,000 rials.

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

