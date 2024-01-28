Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for January 28

Finance Materials 28 January 2024


Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 28, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 25 currencies increased in price and 10 decreased in price compared to January 27.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,602 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 28

Rial on January 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,360

53,416

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,611

48,645

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,017

4,029

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,029

4,035

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,116

6,123

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,097

136,516

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,019

15,014

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,343

28,390

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,375

5,376

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,078

109,089

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,220

31,212

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,576

25,632

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,236

2,239

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,386

1,386

1 Russian ruble

RUB

468

466

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,612

27,663

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,309

31,346

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,320

38,284

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,322

1,322

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,566

31,572

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,723

8,717

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,868

5,874

100 Thai baths

THB

117,923

117,972

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,887

8,884

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,412

31,471

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,602

45,637

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,336

9,326

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,701

15,702

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,657

2,664

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,825

12,761

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,678

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,559

74,560

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,854

3,853

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,018

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 466,030 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,219 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 429,123 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,227 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 556,000–559,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 604,000–607,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

