Iranian currency rates for January 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 29, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 6 currencies increased in price and 17 decreased in price compared to January 28.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,593 rials.

Currency Rial on January 29 Rial on January 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,358 53,360 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,606 48,611 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,016 4,017 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,019 4,029 1 Danish krone DKK 6,115 6,116 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,127 136,097 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,019 15,019 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,431 28,343 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,375 5,375 1 Omani rial OMR 109,077 109,078 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,221 31,220 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,582 25,576 1 South African rand ZAR 2,234 2,236 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,388 1,386 1 Russian ruble RUB 468 468 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,621 27,612 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,315 31,309 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,313 38,320 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,322 1,322 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,562 31,566 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,717 8,723 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,857 5,868 100 Thai baths THB 117,918 117,923 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,887 8,887 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,412 31,412 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,593 45,602 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,336 9,336 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,701 15,701 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,656 2,657 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,822 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,558 74,559 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,854 3,854 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 465,941 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,219 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 429,041 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,227 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 558,000–561,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 606,000–609,000 rials.

