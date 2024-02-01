Iranian currency rates for February 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 1, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 28 currencies increased in price and 8 decreased in price compared to January 31.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,593 rials.

Currency Rial on February 1 Rial on January 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,472 53,266 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,910 48,697 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,059 4,036 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,017 4,020 1 Danish krone DKK 6,117 6,110 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,515 136,493 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,027 15,017 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,717 28,431 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,373 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,101 109,175 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,378 31,318 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,809 25,730 1 South African rand ZAR 2,252 2,233 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,384 1,384 1 Russian ruble RUB 467 467 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,717 27,695 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,413 31,346 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,340 38,276 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,332 1,325 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,601 31,569 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,697 8,714 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,892 5,875 100 Thai baths THB 118,752 118,599 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,881 8,880 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,591 31,551 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,593 45,542 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,350 9,362 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,673 15,655 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,665 2,659 1 Afghan afghani AFN 565 569 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,681 24,683 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,700 74,506 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,853 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 465,923 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,210 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 429,024 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,218 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 582,000–585,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 631,000–634,000 rials.

