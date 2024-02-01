Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 1 February 2024 09:27 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 1

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 1, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 28 currencies increased in price and 8 decreased in price compared to January 31.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,593 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 1

Rial on January 31

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,472

53,266

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,910

48,697

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,059

4,036

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,017

4,020

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,117

6,110

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,515

136,493

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,027

15,017

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,717

28,431

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,373

5,373

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,101

109,175

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,378

31,318

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,809

25,730

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,252

2,233

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,384

1,384

1 Russian ruble

RUB

467

467

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,717

27,695

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,413

31,346

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,340

38,276

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,332

1,325

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,601

31,569

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,697

8,714

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,892

5,875

100 Thai baths

THB

118,752

118,599

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,881

8,880

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,591

31,551

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,593

45,542

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,350

9,362

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,673

15,655

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,665

2,659

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

565

569

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,748

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,681

24,683

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,700

74,506

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,853

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 465,923 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,210 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 429,024 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,218 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 582,000–585,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 631,000–634,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

