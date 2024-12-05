Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 5, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.7881 manat respectively, Trend reports.

The exchange rate of manat against world currencies according to the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:

Currencies 1 US dollar USD 1.7 1 euro EUR 1.7881 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.0935 1 Argentine peso ARS 0.4961 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.9141 1 Brazilian Real BRL 0.4628 1 UAE dirham AED 0.1201 1 South African rand ZAR 0.071 100 South Korean won KRW 0.2338 1 Czech krone CZK 0.2398 100 Chilean pesos CLP 0.6 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2184 1 Danish krone DKK 0.0201 1 Georgian lari GEL 2.1595 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.0385 1 Indian rupee INR 0.1556 1 British pound sterling GBP 1.9225 100 Indonesian rupiah IDR 0.4698 100 Iranian rials IRR 1.2079 1 Swedish krona SEK 5.5294 1 Swiss franc CHF 0.3238 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.4663 1 Canadian dollar CAD 0.0196 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 0.4325 1 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.093 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.1539 100 Lebanese pounds LBP 0.0133 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 0.6118 1 Mexican peso MXN 0.4178 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.3594 1 Egyptian pound EGP 1.619 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.0153 100 Uzbek som UZS 1.2657 1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4525 100 Russian rubles RUB 2.2331 1 Singapore dollar SGD 0.0489 1 Saudi rial SAR 0.4857 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 0.0408 1 Turkish lira TRY 1.1305 1 Taiwanese dollar TWD 0.997 1 Tajik somoni TJS 1.7881 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 1.0935 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.4961 100 Japanese yen JPY 0.9141 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 0.4628

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel