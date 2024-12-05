Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 5

Finance Materials 5 December 2024 09:14 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 5, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.7881 manat respectively, Trend reports.

The exchange rate of manat against world currencies according to the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:

Currencies

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.7881

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.0935

1 Argentine peso

ARS

0.4961

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.9141

1 Brazilian Real

BRL

0.4628

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.1201

1 South African rand

ZAR

0.071

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.2338

1 Czech krone

CZK

0.2398

100 Chilean pesos

CLP

0.6

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2184

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.0201

1 Georgian lari

GEL

2.1595

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.0385

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.1556

1 British pound sterling

GBP

1.9225

100 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

0.4698

100 Iranian rials

IRR

1.2079

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5.5294

1 Swiss franc

CHF

0.3238

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.4663

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

0.0196

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

0.4325

1 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.093

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.1539

100 Lebanese pounds

LBP

0.0133

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

0.6118

1 Mexican peso

MXN

0.4178

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.3594

1 Egyptian pound

EGP

1.619

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.0153

100 Uzbek som

UZS

1.2657

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4525

100 Russian rubles

RUB

2.2331

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

0.0489

1 Saudi rial

SAR

0.4857

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)

XDR

0.0408

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1.1305

1 Taiwanese dollar

TWD

0.997

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

1.7881

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

1.0935

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.4961

100 Japanese yen

JPY

0.9141

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

0.4628

