Russia leads in remittances to Azerbaijan in 9M2024 (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Russia leads in remittances to Azerbaijan following the results of the period from January through September of this year, the Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

“According to the results of the period from January through September 2024, the top five leading countries in terms of remittances to Azerbaijan are Russia - $410.7 million, Türkiye - $130.3 million, the US—$47.9 million, Georgia - $26.5 million, and the UK—$25.5 million,” Nasirov said.

Following the results of the first half of this year, the volume of remittances to Azerbaijan from abroad amounted to $848.5 million (a decline of 33.75 percent).

To note, the volume of remittances to Azerbaijan in 2023 decreased by 54.3 percent to $1.6 billion.

