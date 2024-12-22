Azerbaijan unveils details of investment ventures with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The volume of mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for the first half of 2024 amounted to $65 million, and the number of mutual investment projects amounted to five.

The data obtained by Trend from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) shows that out of the above-mentioned amount, $8 million (two projects) are Kazakh investments in Azerbaijan, and $57 million (three projects) are Azerbaijani investments in Kazakhstan.

To note, the EDB is a multilateral development bank with an authorized capital of seven billion dollars, designed to promote the economic growth of member states, expansion of trade and economic ties between them, and the development of integration processes in the Eurasian space through investment activities.

The main sources of financing for the EDB's lending and investment activities are long-term borrowings raised in the capital markets and the bank's own funds.