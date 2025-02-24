New ADB President Masato Kanda assumes office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Masato Kanda officially assumed office as the 11th President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) today, Trend reports via the ADB.

“I am deeply honored to take on the role of ADB President at this important moment for our region. With the trust of our 69 members and strong support of our dedicated staff, I am committed to advancing ADB’s mission to promote sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth. Together, we will respond to pressing development challenges, ensuring that ADB remains the partner of choice for the region," said Kanda.

Kanda succeeds Masatsugu Asakawa, continuing a legacy of excellence and innovation.

