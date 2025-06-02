Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain cement co-op to drive financial innovation and investment

Photo: Artificial Intelligence

Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank and Bahrain’s Central Bank have signed a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen banking regulation, financial market development, and Islamic finance collaboration. This strategic partnership aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, attract investment, and adopt advanced financial practices, positioning Kyrgyzstan to benefit from Bahrain’s expertise as a leading Islamic banking hub.

