Kazakhstan reveals rapid rise in MasterCard usage by June 2025

The share of MasterCard payment cards in Kazakhstan is significantly growing, with 15.03 million cards in circulation as of June 1, 2025, up from 11.82 million the previous year. Debit MasterCards rose from 11.5 million to 14.3 million, and debit cards with credit limits and prepaid cards nearly quadrupled.

