Azerbaijan took on very important role as incoming president of COP29 - Jennifer Morgan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan has taken on a very important role as the incoming president of COP29, Jennifer Morgan, Secretary of State and Special Representative of Germany for International Climate Action at the German Foreign Ministry, said during a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

“I wanted to come early because the climate crisis is happening. It is intense, and Azerbaijan has taken on a very important role as incoming president of COP29.

And with that, taking on that role comes both many opportunities but also many responsibilities. We congratulate the government on its hosting of this COP. It comes at a moment where we have just learned that 2023 was the warmest year on Earth. And I think it's a very important year for us,” she said.

Morgan noted that the impacts of the climate crisis are also being felt by people here in Azerbaijan.

“So, it's a moment where we have no time to lose, and it's critical that we all, as a

world, continue the momentum from COP28. I think it's also quite interesting that we're in Baku this year because, in a way, it's a full circle. Azerbaijan being the country first to explore and produce on a larger scale oil, now comes to transition away from fossil fuels and to move in rapidly to renewable energy and energy efficiency. And we've heard from the government their interest in shifting, transitioning away to renewable energy,” she said.

Morgan went on to add that the Paris Agreement really is a flagship, also a multilateral cooperation.

“The Paris Agreement has three goals. It has the goal to keep global average temperature within a rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius. And with that goal comes what countries have agreed as emission reduction targets, globally at 43 percent by 2030, moving towards net zero by 2050 around the world. So that's the first goal of the Paris Agreement. The second one is really around resilience and adaptation. And the last goal is around finance,” she added.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Azerbaijan will host the event in November this year.

