Parliaments at COP29 in Azerbaijan need to facilitate allocation of more funding for climate action - IPU secretary general (Exclusive interview) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Parliaments at COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan need to use their responsibilities, their powers, to allocate more funding for climate friendly action, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Baku.

"I am very pleased to be back in Azerbaijan. This is my second visit to Azerbaijan. The first time was in 2017 and I have been very pleased this time to witness developments that have taken place in the country. I feel that I am among friends here in Azerbaijan and my discussions with the authorities show that they place trust in the institution I represent, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the global organization of parliaments. There is scope and commitment for us to work together to strengthen ties for mutual benefit. That's what I take away from this trip. I am here in the context of the relations that the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the global organization of parliaments, in the maintains with Azerbaijan, a very active member in the organization. I am here to see how we can identify avenues for strengthening that cooperation in specific areas that are beneficial to both Azerbaijan and IPU," he said.

He noted that one crucial dimension of the IPU-Azerbaijan cooperation is related to the fight against climate change.

"We have issues of climate change. This year, Azerbaijan has been selected to host COP29. It is a very important responsibility indeed, and I want to commend Azerbaijan on its appointment to host that summit. And like for every major global process, IPU seeks to mobilize parliaments to complement the efforts that are being made by governments and other stakeholders, especially in this particular area of climate change. As we know, climate change is an existential threat to humanity, and all hands need to be on deck to take action that is intended to mitigate this inexorable emergency that we are facing today. It is another issue that I have discussed with the authorities in Azerbaijan, and I am pleased that we are able to count on the support of the parliament here in Baku to organize a parliamentary summit during COP29 to mobilize support by parliaments for climate action in the context of the Paris Agreement," said the IPU secretary general.

Chungong noted that what is asked of parliaments in the context of COP29 "is not rocket science".

"We know the traditional role and prerogative of parliaments as enshrined in constitutions worldwide. Parliaments have responsibilities for budgeting in countries and they have the duty to represent all of society. We want them to use the powers in this area of climate change. So whatever decisions are taken in the context of COP29, many of those decisions will need to be legislated on at a national level. So it is important for parliaments to be conversant with the underpinnings of all these decisions so that back home they can adopt legislation that promotes implementation of climate action. They also have the responsibility for allocating the resources that are required," he said.

IPU secretary general believes that it is important that parliaments use their responsibilities, their powers, to allocate more funding for climate friendly action.

"When you look at what in Dubai, there was a decision that was taken to transition out of fossil fuels. How can parliaments help legislate and put in place policies that are climate clean, so that people don't resort to fossil fuels anymore? What are the compensatory mechanisms that need to be put in place? Because there are many countries today that are dependent on fossil fuels for their revenue, for the bulk of their revenue. So how do you create alternatives to fossil fuels that are beneficial, not only to the consumers, general society, but also to the people who produce fossil fuels? These are some of the discussions that can take place in the parliamentary context, with a view to legislating, with a view to providing resources. Maybe it will be necessary to engage the scientific community to carry out research and see what other alternative sources of energy there are there. Although there are many that are currently being used, and maybe we need to scale up the use of solar energy, wind power," he said.

Chungong pointed out that Azerbaijan has a huge project to generate wind energy.

"This is something that we can promote and encourage parliaments to push their governments towards this cleaner energy, through their law-making powers, through their land use, through the study of the climate change budget, the oversight and accountability mechanisms so that together we transition out of fossil fuels in the immediate term," he added.

Chungong went on to add that another important area of cooperation is related to peace-building measures between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He pointed out that IPU is aware of the recent developments in the region, the relations between Azerbaijan and its neighbors, and the IPU, as the organization that was created to foster peace and security in the world, feels it is necessary to discuss and engage with the parties to the crisis and see how it can be helpful through dialogue to resolve issues that are not in place, that have the potential for creating instability.

"I have had those discussions with the authorities of Azerbaijan, and I am pleased with the response that I have received. What we are striving for at this stage is to secure an agreement on principle of IPU providing a platform for the two countries at the parliamentary level, to sit together and discuss in a frank and honest manner those issues that can, if resolved, help consolidate peace in the region. We are thinking of inviting the senior leadership of the parliaments of the two countries to come together, because we believe in parliamentary diplomacy, which is complementary to the traditional form of diplomacy that is articulated by the executive arms of government," said IPU secretary general.

Chungong said he feels energized to prosecute the initiative that IPU has launched, and which has received strong support from Azerbaijan at the highest level of state.

"You can be sure that this overall initiative goes well for whatever actions we will be putting in place. So I will be inviting speaker of Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova to come to Geneva to have talks with counterparts in Armenia so that we can begin to move along the agenda of creating this platform for ongoing dialogue. We hope that we can organize such a meeting during the next assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union which takes place around the 23rd of March to about the 27th of March this year. We want to engage the representatives of the people to sit together in a cordial format, initially informal to really talk about those burning issues that are a bone of contention between the two parties. And in this way, we can create a better understanding between the parliaments of the two countries. We can then seek to create an environment that is propitious and conducive for the successful outcome of ongoing peace negotiations between the two countries," he said.

Chungong clarified that the purpose of IPU's initiative is not to duplicate what is being done by the governmental authorities through negotiations between two states.

"That is the role of the government in international law. The parliaments can bring their voice to the discussion so that whatever peace outcomes are arrived at are responsive to and committed to. And that is convenient or may be conformant with the needs of the people that are represented by parliaments. I'm pleased to note that on both sides there is a positive response to this initiative. And we look forward to this engagement because we think that it holds a strong potential for creating trust, for dispelling misunderstandings that may be there and for creating that goodwill that is necessary for peaceful and harmonious relations between people. My organization, the IPU, is very pleased to be able to offer that platform because that is its mandate, its duty and responsibility to humanity to arrive at a mutual understanding between parties to a conflict and in this way contribute to peace and security in the world," said IPU secretary general.

He noted that first of all, positive forces are needed to be mobilized here.

"We should build on the positive forces that are out there and minimize the possibility, the potential for destruction by those other forces. We are concerned with mobilizing the positive forces that are there. My discussions with President Ilham Aliyev left me very satisfied with the commitment to prosecute the peace process in a way that is successful. That is what is important to us, the commitment by the two sides. We maximize the contribution of the positive facilitators and so, to minimize the influence, the impact of those who may have their own agenda. So for me, what I'm looking to is tapping into the positive forces there, starting with the parties concerned. And as I say, I'm very pleased with the response that we have," added Chungong.