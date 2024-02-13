IMF Managing Director talks with Azerbaijani COP29 President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva has held a meeting with President of COP29, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev in Dubai, Trend reports, referring to Georgieva's post on X.

"It was great to meet Azerbaijan's COP29 President-Designate, Mukhtar Babayev, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit. We had a fantastic conversation on goals for COP29 and how the IMF might support the global effort to address the implications of climate change," she said.

The COP28, COP29, and COP30 leaders' meetings and a number of topical panels were held in Dubai.

Mukhtar Babayev spoke at the panel discussion "Combating Climate Change through the Promotion of Sustainable Finance.".

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in November 2024 in Baku.

