bp discloses volume of investments in its projects in Azerbaijan (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Over 32 years, bp-operated projects in Azerbaijan have received a cumulative investment of $84 billion, said Head of the press service of BP-Azerbaijan Tamam Bayatly during a public meeting to discuss the preliminary version of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) document for the Shafagh SES project, Trend reports.

She highlighted that the pivotal milestone in the company's venture in Azerbaijan will be the implementation of the initial green project starting in 2024 – the establishment of the Shafag solar power plant, boasting a capacity of 240 MW, situated near Jabrayil.

"The investment amount for this project will be determined by year-end, contingent on tender outcomes. The company anticipates finalizing the investment decision with the Azerbaijani government for the solar power plant's construction by the same deadline," Bayatly emphasized.

bp did not dismiss the possibility of fully financing this project, and clarity on this matter is expected within a year. Initial estimates valued the investments in this solar energy system (SES) at $200 million. In the autumn of 2023, SOCAR and Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) expressed interest in participating, as evidenced by a signed memorandum. The specifics of their involvement in the project are currently under review.

