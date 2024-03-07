Russia believes in success of COP29 in Azerbaijan - economic development minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. We have absolute confidence in the success of COP29, said Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov following talks with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan has embraced the huge responsibility of hosting COP29, and we hold unshakeable trust in its success," Reshetnikov said.

He stressed the importance of the climate agenda for Russia and Azerbaijan, which was discussed at today's meeting in Baku.

"Concerns regarding the accessibility of energy resources, issues associated with trade restrictions, and the execution of the Paris Climate Agreement are all closely intertwined," the minister noted.

According to Reshetnikov, such a linkage requires constant expert negotiations to develop common positions.

"Recognizing the tremendous challenge ahead for Azerbaijan at COP29, there is an acknowledgement of the necessity to navigate and create compromises between the different interests of industrialized markets, developing countries, hydrocarbon exporters, and providers of innovative energy technology," the minister added.

The minister praised Azerbaijan's thorough and professional preparation for COP29.

