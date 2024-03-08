COP29 to bring additional dividends to Azerbaijan - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. COP29 will bring additional dividends to Azerbaijan due to its international significance, political scientist Ilyas Huseynov told Trend.

He noted that state leaders, heads of think tanks specializing in environmental protection, and experts on climate change issues will attend COP29.

"They will also get acquainted with the initiatives implemented in our country in these domains. The significance of the COP29 event extends to the political realm, as hosting it will enhance our country's international standing. Our cultural and sports endeavors have contributed to a highly favorable perception of Azerbaijan. The global spotlight will also focus on our endeavors in green economy and green energy," highlighting the steps we are taking in these spheres," Huseynov said.

The expert emphasized that the President of Azerbaijan declared the territories liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020 as green energy zones.

"Projects for renewable energy are underway in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Azerbaijan is actively investing in wind and solar energy initiatives, with collaboration from international investors. The establishment of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania-Hungary green corridor holds exceptional significance," he said.

He added that the whole world will see that Azerbaijan, being a traditional oil and gas country, determines trends in the field of alternative energy and directs them.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the event in November.

