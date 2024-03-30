Guyana's president slams developed nations' hypocrisy over climate change (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. President of Guyana Irfaan Ali criticized developed countries for their hypocrisy when a BBC presenter questioned Guyana's dedication to addressing climate change in light of the country's ambitions regarding its oil reserves, Trend reports.

"Guyana has a forest that is the size of England and Scotland combined, a forest that stores 19.5 gigatons of carbon forest that we have kept alive. That is a forest that you enjoy, that you do not pay for, that you do not see a value in. We have the lowest level of deforestation in the world. Even with our great exploration of oil and gas, we will still achieve net zero," he said.

President Irfaan Ali noted that in the last 50 years has lost 65 percent of all the biodiversity. "This is a hypocrisy that exists in the world. We have kept our biodiversity. Are you valuing it? Are you ready to pay for it? Is your system in the pockets of those who destroyed the environment through the Industrial Revolution and now is lecturing us?".