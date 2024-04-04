Azerbaijan brewing to emerge as green and hydrogen energy exporter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan will become an exporter of green and hydrogen energy soon, chairman of the Green World Public Association for Environmental Education Elman Jafarli told Trend.

"The worldwide oil crisis of the 1970s compelled the world to seek alternate solutions. The use of renewable energy sources (solar and wind) became important. During the new industrial revolution, traditional energy supplies, which were already restricted, were increasingly used. Renewable energy sources contribute less pollution to the atmosphere. To ensure long-term development, the globe requires new and cleaner energy sources," Jafarli said.

He stated that, while renewable energy dates back to antiquity, substantial usage of green energy emerged in the late nineteenth century. "Hydro and wind power plants were constructed. The utilization of green energy became more common after the 1980s. The primary purpose of the shift to green energy is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, according to the Public Association's chairman.



According to him, Azerbaijan is one of the countries leading the shift to green energy.

"Since 2004, there has been an increase in research on our country's potential for green energy. In 2020, the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources was founded. Azerbaijan now produces 5% of its energy from renewable sources. The president of the state has identified expanding the use of renewable energy sources in our country's energy sector as a top priority. As a result, the aim has been set to increase the share of renewable energy sources in total installed capacity to 30% by 2030. Our country has a renewable energy potential of more than 27 gigawatts, including wind and solar energy on land. The potential of wind energy in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is 157 gigawatts. The program Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities of Socio-Economic Development, adopted in February 2021, laid the foundation of Azerbaijan's policy in the field of renewable energy production. One of the five national priorities in this program is to turn Azerbaijan into a country of clean environment and green growth," he stressed.

Jafarli added that Azerbaijan has signed cooperation agreements with major companies from states such as the US, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, which have extensive experience in the green energy sector.

"The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this year. Azerbaijan supports international initiatives to mitigate global climate change. Azerbaijan, being a traditional energy exporter, has been actively working on the transition to green energy in recent years. The Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, as well as Nakhchivan, have been declared green energy zones, and serious steps are being taken in this direction. The works carried out within the framework of the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation are based on environmental projects," he said.

Jafarli underlined that, despite Azerbaijan's abundant oil and gas reserves, the government prioritizes the growth of the renewable energy sector and will soon become an exporter of green and hydrogen energy.

"In Karabakh and East Zangezur, hydroelectric power projects with a capacity of 170 megawatts will be operational between 2021 and 2023. This figure will rise to 270 megawatts by the end of 2024. In a few years, this figure will reach 500 megawatts," he stated.

