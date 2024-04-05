Azerbaijan owns impressive vegetation percentage in upland areas - Azercosmos (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijan has a promising percentage of plant cover in mountainous areas, Director of GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Center at Azercosmos Space Agency Ismat Bakhishov said during an event themed A View of Climate Change from Space in Baku, Trend reports.

“The vegetation cover in mountainous areas is 90.4 percent, which is a very good sign for Azerbaijan, whereas the global average is 76 percent,” he explained.

To note, a new electronic platform, which consists of five sections in two languages, was launched to the public on 5 April. The information published here, based on Azersky satellite data, will contribute to raising awareness of climate change.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel