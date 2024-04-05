Azerbaijan's Azerkosmos aims to carry out atmospheric carbon dioxide measurements (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerkosmos OJSC plans to measure carbon dioxide parameters in the atmosphere, Chairman of the Board Samaddin Asadov said on the sidelines of the "Climate Change View from Space" event held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Methane emissions into Azerbaijan's atmosphere increase on an annual basis, although accurate measurements of carbon dioxide parameters have yet to be performed. However, such measurements are scheduled to take place in the following years," he said.

To note, a new electronic platform, which consists of five sections in two languages, was launched to the public on April 5. The information published here based on Azersky satellite data will contribute to raising awareness of climate change.

Meanwhile, Azerkosmos strives to become one of the driving forces of the global space industry by participating in a wide range of research and development activities and major global projects, cooperating with international stakeholders and partners, and introducing local know-how.

The goal of Azercosmos OJSC is to create a space ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

