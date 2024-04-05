Climate change threatens global health and poverty reduction goals - World Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The World Bank has released alarming data highlighting the profound impacts of climate change on global health and poverty reduction efforts, Trend reports.

The World Bank notes that changing climate conditions are exacerbating heat-related illnesses and fatalities, disrupting infectious disease transmission patterns, and intensifying the severity of extreme weather events. This escalating health crisis is straining health systems worldwide, amplifying demand for services while diminishing the system's capacity to respond effectively.

Reportedly, the rapid deterioration of access to basic human needs such as food security, safe drinking water, sanitation, and clean air is exacerbating the situation. These challenges pose grave humanitarian concerns, particularly in vulnerable regions already grappling with socio-economic disparities.

New World Bank data predicts a dire future if climate change remains unchecked. By 2050, a warmer climate could precipitate at least 21 million additional deaths stemming from five primary health risks: extreme heat, stunting, diarrhea, malaria, and dengue. These figures underscore the urgent need for decisive action to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Furthermore, unabated climate change is poised to thwart global poverty reduction efforts. The World Bank estimates that an additional 132 million individuals, predominantly residing in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, could be pushed into extreme poverty by 2030. Of these, 44 million cases are attributed to health-related impacts, exacerbating socio-economic vulnerabilities.