COP29 decisions in Baku to affect many countries - UN climate change high-level champion (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The upcoming decisions at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku will affect many countries, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29, Nigar Arpadarai, said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“Climate issues are issues that concern the whole world. The countries of the world are coming together to discuss all this. COP29, in this regard, is a very authoritative event. The decisions that will be made here will affect many countries.

It's crucial to involve citizens and the private sector in COP29. Given the significance of climate finance, the participation of businesses is pivotal. Prioritizing business engagement will be a primary focus for us. Ensuring equality promotion at COP29 holds great importance for us,” she emphasized.

To note, the first press conference for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place in November 2024 in Azerbaijan, was held at the COP29 General Headquarters on April 15. The event was attended by COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov, COP29 Operating Company Chairman and CEO Narmin Jarchalova, UN High-Level Climate Champion Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova, and other speakers.