COP29 to serve as major platform to accelerate green energy transition - official (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. COP29 will become a large-scale action platform to accelerate the transition to green energy, the event's CEO Elnur Soltanov said during the first press conference of the COP29 presidency, Trend reports.

"We believe that Azerbaijan's commitments will open up new opportunities in this regard. Azerbaijan's role extends beyond hosting; our country will also lead negotiations at the conference. Thus, Baku will be in the global spotlight this November.

The truth is that the funds allocated for addressing climate change fall short of meeting the needs. We're examining the positions of all states and negotiating groups," Soltanov said.

To note, the first press conference for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place in November 2024 in Azerbaijan, was held at the COP29 General Headquarters on April 15. The event was attended by COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov, COP29 Operating Company Chairman and CEO Narmin Jarchalova, UN High-Level Climate Champion Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova, and other speakers.