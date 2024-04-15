Climate Champion for Azerbaijan spotlights youth activities at COP29 (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Youth-related activities occupy an important place at the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the event's Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova said during the first press conference of the COP29 presidency, Trend reports.

She emphasized the broadening of youth development and exchange initiatives, along with measures to enhance their engagement in global affairs.

"Youth must unite as climate change poses a threat to us all. Unfortunately, the younger generation will inherit the consequences of climate change," she added.

To note, the first press conference for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place in November 2024 in Azerbaijan, was held at the COP29 General Headquarters on April 15. The event was attended by COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov, COP29 Operating Company Chairman and CEO Narmin Jarchalova, UN High-Level Climate Champion Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova, and other speakers.