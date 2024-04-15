Azerbaijan reveals its share in global emissions (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan's share in global emissions is about 1,000, Director General of COP29 (the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) Elnur Soltanov said during the first press conference of the COP29 presidency, Trend reports.

“The share of the energy sector in emissions is 70 percent, while 90 percent of electricity is generated in a traditional manner. In this direction, Azerbaijan is making a very rapid transition to renewable energy sources.

We are attempting to convert our inefficient plants into efficient ones,” he emphasized.

To note, the first press conference for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place in November 2024 in Azerbaijan, was held at the COP29 General Headquarters on April 15. The event was attended by COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov, COP29 Operating Company Chairman and CEO Narmin Jarchalova, UN High-Level Climate Champion Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova, and other speakers.