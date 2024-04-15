Azerbaijan already faces climate change consequences - COP29 president (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan is already facing the consequences of climate change, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said during the first press conference of the event presidency, Trend reports.

"The declining water levels in rivers have significantly affected the Caspian Sea. Addressing these issues will present fresh opportunities. These matters will be deliberated upon during COP29," he emphasized.

To note, the first press conference for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place in November 2024 in Azerbaijan, was held at the COP29 General Headquarters on April 15. The event was attended by COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov, COP29 Operating Company Chairman and CEO Narmin Jarchalova, UN High-Level Climate Champion Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova, and other speakers.